McEwen Mining (MUX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($1.07) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.99) by C$0.37. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 91.26% and a negative return on equity of 31.35%. The business had revenue of C$46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$53.57 million.

Shares of TSE MUX opened at C$9.72 on Monday. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.36. The stock has a market cap of C$463.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.15.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

