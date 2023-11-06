McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 1,326 Shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF in the third quarter worth $805,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF by 809.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 36,140 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLGR opened at $20.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.09. Franklin FTSE Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67.

About Franklin FTSE Germany ETF

The Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (FLGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Germany RIC Capped index. The fund offers market cap-based exposure to large- and mid-cap German equities. FLGR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

