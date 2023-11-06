McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,201,000 after acquiring an additional 488,226 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,772,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,740,000 after buying an additional 12,322 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULG opened at $61.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

