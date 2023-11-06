McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 367 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,850 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,084,883,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $433.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.83.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

