McIlrath & Eck LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 6,120,171 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 5,092,020 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

HD stock opened at $295.97 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.93 and a 200-day moving average of $306.63.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

