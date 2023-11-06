McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $254,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,711 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 168,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 91.4% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.