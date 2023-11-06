McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.8% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,125,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTV stock opened at $138.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.04 and its 200-day moving average is $140.31. The company has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

