McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $387,000 Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,554,000 after buying an additional 469,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $9,861,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $5,951,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 68,850 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,513,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $71.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day moving average is $71.16. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $65.48 and a 52-week high of $77.22. The company has a market cap of $415.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

