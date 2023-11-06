McIlrath & Eck LLC Invests $128,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $143,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $47.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

