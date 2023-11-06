McIlrath & Eck LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $66.19 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

