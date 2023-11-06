McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 301 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $65.73 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

