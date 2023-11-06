McIlrath & Eck LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor makes up about 0.5% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned 0.48% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 1st quarter worth $5,933,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter worth $4,473,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 459.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,961,000 after purchasing an additional 35,524 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter worth $2,999,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

VFVA opened at $100.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $539.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.34.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Dividend Announcement

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.5903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

