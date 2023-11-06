MDxHealth (MDXH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect MDxHealth to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.14 million. MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 87.00% and a negative return on equity of 203.05%. On average, analysts expect MDxHealth to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDxHealth Trading Up 7.2 %

MDxHealth stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of MDxHealth

MDxHealth shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, December 29th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

