Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 5%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.18. 1,357,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 13,920,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

MPW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

