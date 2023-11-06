Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading 4.3% Higher

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.94. 891,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,064,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Macquarie started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 4.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.