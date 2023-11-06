Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,594. The company has a market capitalization of $263.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

