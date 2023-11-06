Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.72. 1,379,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,458,594. The company has a market capitalization of $263.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average of $109.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

