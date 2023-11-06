Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Methanex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.75.

Methanex Stock Down 0.7 %

MEOH stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. Methanex has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.57 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 1,158.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Methanex by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

