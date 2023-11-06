Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,434.43.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 4.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MTD opened at $1,032.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,092.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1,247.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 928,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,230,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,020,000 after acquiring an additional 49,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.