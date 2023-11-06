Mineral Mountain Resources (CVE:MMV) Shares Up 16.7%

Shares of Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (CVE:MMV – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 109,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 68,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Mineral Mountain Resources Trading Up 16.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.
About Mineral Mountain Resources
Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It holds a 100% interest in the Standby gold project comprising 19 unpatented lode mineral claims, located in Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States.
