Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $374,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in MetLife by 1,582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,627 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,991,000 after acquiring an additional 452,240 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $61.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

