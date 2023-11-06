Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 365 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $66.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

