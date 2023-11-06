Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.