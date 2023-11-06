Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 1,378.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 1,803,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Telefónica by 58.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 37,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the second quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 17.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 94,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 210.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,607 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Price Performance

Telefónica stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $4.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Stories

