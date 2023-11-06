Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $437,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $258.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $217.70 and a 52-week high of $287.32.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

