Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $478,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.86.

NYSE TDY opened at $379.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.68. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295 in the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

