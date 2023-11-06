Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $181.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.16. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

