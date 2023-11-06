Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Invests $279,000 in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProFrac

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 603,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,485,615.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,240,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,662,045.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Farris Wilks acquired 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 981,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,167.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 603,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $5,485,615.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,240,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,662,045.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.92.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). ProFrac had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 202.01%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.97 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Further Reading

