Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Invests $82,000 in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACHR. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Archer Aviation by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Archer Aviation by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,002 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth $62,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Archer Aviation by 55.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.30). On average, analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 12,313,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,353,418.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.