Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 88,077 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $409,603,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,452 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $521,017,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. CIBC decreased their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $56.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

