Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,856 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $82.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.38. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $82.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 24.17%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Aflac

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,023. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.