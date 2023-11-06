Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $10.17 Million in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 195,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,564,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.25.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

