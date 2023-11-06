Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,688,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,427,000 after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3,263.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 922,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

LOGI stock opened at $79.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.09. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $80.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $1.1876 dividend. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

