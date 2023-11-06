Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $13,752,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $453.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $500.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

