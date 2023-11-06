Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 285,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.