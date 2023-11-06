Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th.
Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $159.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.20 million. On average, analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Motorcar Parts of America Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.72. 676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,813. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.37.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 461,035 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 940.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 101,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 91,959 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
