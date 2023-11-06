Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $159.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.20 million. On average, analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.72. 676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,813. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Douglas B. Trussler acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 4,500 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,982.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas B. Trussler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 24,247 shares of company stock valued at $182,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 461,035 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 940.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 101,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 91,959 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

