MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Gap Up to $2.74

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $3.20. MSP Recovery shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 21,301,984 shares trading hands.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz acquired 467,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $500,000.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,190 shares in the company, valued at $507,383.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Frank Carlos Quesada bought 274,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,510,987.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Hasan Ruiz bought 467,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $500,000.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,190 shares in the company, valued at $507,383.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

