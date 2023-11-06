MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Gap Up to $2.74

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $3.20. MSP Recovery shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 21,301,984 shares trading hands.
MSP Recovery Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSP Recovery
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.
MSP Recovery Company Profile
MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.
Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.