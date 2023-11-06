MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Gap Up to $2.74

Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $3.20. MSP Recovery shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 21,301,984 shares traded.
MSP Recovery Stock Up 400.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 29.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%.
Insider Buying and Selling at MSP Recovery
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.
MSP Recovery Company Profile
MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MSP Recovery
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- There’s nothing Artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Spirit Realty deal rattles REITs
Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.