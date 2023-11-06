MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Gap Up to $2.74

Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $3.20. MSP Recovery shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 21,301,984 shares traded.

MSP Recovery Stock Up 400.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 29.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%.

In other news, insider Frank Carlos Quesada acquired 274,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,510,987.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 280,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,541,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Hasan Ruiz acquired 467,290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 474,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,383.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

