M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.08% of M&T Bank worth $16,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 501.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 72,308 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 216,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MTB traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.11. 167,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,914. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.02.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.