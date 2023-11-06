National Bankshares Lowers Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$47.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPX. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.83.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capital Power

Capital Power Trading Up 0.6 %

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

Capital Power stock opened at C$38.97 on Thursday. Capital Power has a one year low of C$35.11 and a one year high of C$50.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.