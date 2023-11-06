Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) CEO Eugene Sheridan Sells 16,666 Shares

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $96,829.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 777,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eugene Sheridan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 5th, Eugene Sheridan sold 16,666 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $107,329.04.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Eugene Sheridan sold 16,866 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $145,890.90.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Eugene Sheridan sold 302,159 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $2,507,919.70.

On Monday, August 28th, Eugene Sheridan sold 306,241 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $2,547,925.12.

Shares of NVTS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 504,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,749. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 294.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.20 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

