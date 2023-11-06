New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse Sells 88,965 Shares

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 88,965 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$151,240.50.

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$1.73 on Monday. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$270.07 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.1106195 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

