New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Quarry LP bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

TRGP stock opened at $88.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.12. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $80,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,933.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $80,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,933.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $153,851.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,896 shares of company stock valued at $740,754. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

