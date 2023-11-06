New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $36.28 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,313 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $36,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $112.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average of $116.57. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

