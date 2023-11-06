NEXGEL (NXGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 117.54%.

NEXGEL stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. NEXGEL has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NEXGEL during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NEXGEL in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NEXGEL in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

