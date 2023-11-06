NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Decreased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in NIKE by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 151,850 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,792,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $1,115,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,818,308 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,797,000 after buying an additional 51,797 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $715,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.86. 1,627,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,336,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $162.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.97. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

