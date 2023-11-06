NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,190 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,748. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

