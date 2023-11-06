NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 178,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $236,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NKE opened at $107.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

