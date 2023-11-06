Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTDOY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nintendo Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $10.80 on Monday. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 377,365 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 95,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

