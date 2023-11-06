Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Up 4%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 12,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 68,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Noah Stock Up 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Noah by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Noah by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 30,543 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 1.3% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 60,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Noah by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Noah by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 651,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 155,742 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

